La Vergne PD Notices Pattern of Stolen Dodge Chargers, Challengers

In the last week, the La Vergne Police Department has noticed a pattern of vehicle break-ins and stolen vehicles involving Dodge Chargers and Challengers.

The suspect vehicles are also Chargers and Challengers. The incidents typically happen after 1 a.m. and appear to be in random locations.

The La Vergne Police Department reminds residents, but especially those with Chargers and Challengers, to lock your cars every night, remove batteries from your key fobs, or place your fob in a Faraday box.

You can even secure your vehicle by blocking them in your driveway with another vehicle.

As always, also remember to remove all valuables, including guns, from your vehicles.