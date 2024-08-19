La Vergne PD National Night Out 2024 Date Announced

The La Vergne Police Department will be hosting National Night Out on Tuesday, October 1 at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

National Night Out is a designated evening where communities across America come together to take a stand against crime and drugs while building a relationship between the community and police as well as bringing back a true sense of community. This year’s event will have community partners, free food (first come, first served while supplies last), and the La Vergne police and fire department displays.

The community is invited to come out to the park and spend a fun-filled evening with neighbors and La Vergne’s first responders.

