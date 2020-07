La Vergne police are searching for an early morning robbery suspect and are asking the public for help.

At 4:00 a.m. on July 13, 2020 a man armed with a gun entered the Pilot gas station on Murfreesboro Road. He demanded cash from the teller and then fled the scene. The subject is described as a male wearing a black hoodie and tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call (615) 793-7744 or the Rutherford County CrimeStoppers at 615-893-STOP(7867).