In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the City of La Vergne has partnered with Kroger Health to provide free drive-thru tests for anyone interested in being tested.

The free clinic will be held at the La Vergne Multipurpose building at Bicentennial Park, located at 5093 Murfreesboro Road, from June 16-18 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day.

“We are grateful to the Rutherford County Health Department for connecting Kroger Health with our city for this opportunity for the citizens of our community,” shared Mayor Jason Cole. “Increased testing opportunities are vital as we continue to get people back to work.”

Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. Scheduling an appointment is required to receive a test. Please make sure windows are up on all vehicles when in the testing area and individuals need to have their photo ID ready.

The clinic is open to anyone wanting to be tested. There will be one entrance and one exit and social distancing guidelines will be in place.