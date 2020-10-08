The La Vergne Parks and Recreation Department is busy preparing for the Goblins and Goodies in the Park as well as a new event, the Zombie Night at the Park!

The new Zombie Night at the Park is scheduled for October 23 at Veterans Memorial Park. The event begins with a “dance-off” starting at 7:00 p.m. so come ready to dance till you drop! Then, starting at 8:00 p.m., there will be a showing of “Night of the Living Dead” to help get participants in that Halloween mood. The event is free to participate.

“We are excited to still be able to put on these special events this Halloween season,” says Parks Director David McGowen. “This year we are encouraging participants to social distance and wear masks.”

Goblins and Goodies in the Park is scheduled for October 24 at Veterans Memorial Park. Hundreds of kids come out every year to get an early start in this trick-or-treating event. Businesses and organizations in the community are welcome to set up a booth to pass out candy. Just visit www.lavergnetn.gov to sign up.

“This year has been particularly hard on families,” says Mayor Jason Cole. “It’s important to remember that while we’re physically apart we’re all in this together. We hope these events can help bring a little joy to everyone this fall.”