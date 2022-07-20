La Vergne Parks & Rec to Host Baseball/Softball Fall Clinic

The City of La Vergne parks and recreation department has opened registration for a special fall clinic they are hosting. The clinic is free and open to anyone with kids wanting to work on their baseball and softball skills before the spring season.

The clinic will be held on September 15, 22, 29, and October 6 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. A scrimmage day will be held on Saturday, October 8 from 9:00 a.m. – noon. There are three divisions that kids can register for including t-ball (ages 3-5), softball (ages 6-16), and baseball (ages 6-12). All kids who participate will receive a free t-shirt.

“We are in the process of finding a new organization to run our rec ball league but we didn’t want the kids to go a season without the opportunity to at least work on their fundamentals and skills,” says Parks Director David McGowan. “These kids are really what matters to us and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure they have a memorable and fun fall season.”

Registration is open on the City’s website or by clicking this link, https://bit.ly/3aR0p6p. Questions about the clinic or registration can be directed to the parks department at (615) 793-3224. The department also wants anyone with baseball or softball experience who is interested in lending a hand with teaching the kids to give them a call. Any business that wants to sponsor the fall clinic can fill out the form at https://bit.ly/3OldeDR.