All parks in the City of La Vergne will be closed indefinitely beginning Sunday, March 15, 2020. All greenways will remain open until further notice.

The La Vergne Public Library will be closed starting Sunday, March 15 and will not open until after Saturday, March 21. Staff members will be working to deep clean the library during the closure.

Other La Vergne closures previously published:

The La Vergne Senior Center will be closed until further notice. City staff will be deep cleaning the center in the interim to ensure the center is clean and safe when the center does reopen.

City court has been suspended and will not meet for the next two weeks (March 18 and 25).

Also, the following meetings will be cancelled until further notice: