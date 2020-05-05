The City of La Vergne is expecting to reopen parts of the city, including some parks and facilities.

Veterans Memorial Park

The barricades at Veterans Memorial Park were removed on May 4, 2020 to give access to the green spaces in the park as well as the walking trail. The tennis courts and skate park were also opened but social distancing guidelines are strongly encouraged. The basketball courts will remain closed as the Parks and Recreation staff are making arrangements to resurface the court. The playground areas will remain closed through the end of May.

Temporary chain-link fencing may be installed to keep children off the playground.

Other Parks

Other parks, including Mankin Park and Lake Forest Park, will remain closed and may also receive temporary chain-link fencing. The ballfields at Bicentennial Park will remain closed. The Hurricane Creek Greenway along Nir Shreibman Blvd. and Brookside Park greenway will remain open.

Rentals

The City offers many rental options for its citizens and unfortunately is blocking all reservations for the month of May.

La Vergne Senior Center

The La Vergne Senior Center will remain closed for the month of May. On June 3, the Center will temporarily open for two hours to allow a local medical professional to come in and address the COVID-19 pandemic with members and answer any questions they may have. Staff hope to open the center on June 4 to allow seniors to gather.

On June 8, the La Vergne Senior Center will return to its normal operating schedule. Staff is equipped to check each person’s temperature before they enter and will ask a series of questions to see if anyone is possibly infected. Anyone with a high temperature or symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed in the Center, bus or van. All members will be required to wear a mask before entering the facility, bus or van. Staff will be taking extra precautions to limit the capacity in the building, maintain effective social distancing, and follow CDC guidelines for cleanliness and cleaning. Activities will be limited and will adhere to social distancing guidelines. No meals will be provided.

“The safety and well being of our residents and employees is our top priority,” says Mayor Jason Cole. “We are continuously staying up to date on the governor’s and CDC’s measures and hope to reopen the city as quickly and as safely as possible.”

As the pandemic situation changes every day, all dates are subject to change.