La Vergne Officers Rescue Puppy From Storm Drain

A 9-week-old puppy is safe after officers with the La Vergne Police Department responded to a call about a dog trapped in a drain Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers were dispatched around 5 p.m. on February 25, 2026, after a concerned resident reported that a Shih Tzu had fallen into a drain outside their home. Officer Kochans, along with FTO Rhea, FTO Magliocco and FTO Scott, arrived quickly to assist.

Using parts from a vehicle lock-out kit, Officer Kochans was able to carefully hook the puppy’s collar and lift the dog safely out of the drain.

The puppy was reunited with its owner, and no injuries were reported. Police praised the officers’ quick response and problem-solving efforts, and thanked the owner for contacting authorities immediately.

