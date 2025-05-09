La Vergne Officers Recognized for Heroic Response in SWAT Incident

On May 6, 2025, three officers from the La Vergne Police Department—Field Training Officers Rhea, Magliocco, and Cunningham—were formally recognized by Chief Chip Moews for their exceptional performance during a recent SWAT call-out. The trio played a pivotal role in safely resolving a tense barricaded suspect situation, demonstrating professionalism, composure, and tactical skill under pressure.

During the commendation ceremony, Chief Moews emphasized the complexity and danger inherent in such operations, praising the officers’ conduct during the high-risk incident.

The department also extended gratitude to all officers who responded that night, acknowledging their critical teamwork and dedication that contributed to the mission’s success. Their collective efforts were not only recognized internally but also deeply appreciated by the community.

Special recognition was given to Detectives Powell and Nokes for their outstanding investigative work, which ultimately led to appropriate charges being filed in connection with the case.

In a message to La Vergne residents, the department expressed sincere appreciation for the community’s ongoing support, affirming their commitment to protecting and serving with the same care they would offer their own families.

