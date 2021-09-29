city of la vergne

The City of La Vergne has been named one of the top places to live in the country thanks to a study recently conducted by Money.com. The survey, which was released on Sept. 17, ranked La Vergne as the 26th Best Place to Live for 2021-2022.

The study considered cities and towns with a population from 25,000 to 500,000 as well nine other categories including cost of living, economic opportunity, diversity, education, fun/amenities, health and safety, housing market, income & personal finances and quality of life. Extra weight was put on cost of living, economic opportunity and housing affordability. Winners were also limited to three per state and one per county.

“As our city continues to take steps forward and improve while taking the hopes and aspirations of our citizens into consideration, we continue to make La Vergne a better place for everyone,” says Mayor Jason Cole. “This is a shining light of those efforts that we will continue building upon.”

Just 20 minutes from Nashville and 30 minutes from Murfreesboro, the city is home to an estimated 45,000 people and is located in northern Rutherford County. La Vergne’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen places a heavy emphasis on economic development within the city and raising the quality of life for its residents. Most recently, La Vergne has seen businesses like Amazon, Cardinal Health, ICEE and Paper Chef find new homes in the city.

“We are honored to be selected as one of Money.com’s best places to live,” says Economic Development Director Thomas Broeker. “This award is another in a growing list that recognizes our affordable housing, top notch school system, numerous employment opportunities and great quality of life. With many new projects on the horizon, La Vergne’s leaders have positioned the city as a clear choice to call home.”


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here