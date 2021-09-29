The City of La Vergne has been named one of the top places to live in the country thanks to a study recently conducted by Money.com. The survey, which was released on Sept. 17, ranked La Vergne as the 26th Best Place to Live for 2021-2022.

The study considered cities and towns with a population from 25,000 to 500,000 as well nine other categories including cost of living, economic opportunity, diversity, education, fun/amenities, health and safety, housing market, income & personal finances and quality of life. Extra weight was put on cost of living, economic opportunity and housing affordability. Winners were also limited to three per state and one per county.

“As our city continues to take steps forward and improve while taking the hopes and aspirations of our citizens into consideration, we continue to make La Vergne a better place for everyone,” says Mayor Jason Cole. “This is a shining light of those efforts that we will continue building upon.”

Just 20 minutes from Nashville and 30 minutes from Murfreesboro, the city is home to an estimated 45,000 people and is located in northern Rutherford County. La Vergne’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen places a heavy emphasis on economic development within the city and raising the quality of life for its residents. Most recently, La Vergne has seen businesses like Amazon, Cardinal Health, ICEE and Paper Chef find new homes in the city.

“We are honored to be selected as one of Money.com’s best places to live,” says Economic Development Director Thomas Broeker. “This award is another in a growing list that recognizes our affordable housing, top notch school system, numerous employment opportunities and great quality of life. With many new projects on the horizon, La Vergne’s leaders have positioned the city as a clear choice to call home.”