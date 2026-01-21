La Vergne MLK Day Ceremony Calls Community to Action, Responsibility, and Unity

Honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is not only about reflection, but about responsibility — a message emphasized during the City of La Vergne’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Ceremony as speakers challenged the community to carry Dr. King’s vision forward through service, leadership, and action.

The City of La Vergne hosted the annual ceremony Monday, Jan. 19, at La Vergne City Hall with Mayor Jason Cole opening the program by welcoming attendees and underscoring the continued relevance of Dr. King’s message.

“Dr. King reminds us that life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” Cole said, calling the observance “a call to action” rooted in empathy, fairness, and unity.

Speakers Richard Reed and Joshua Jamerson reinforced that call with reflections on what carrying Dr. King’s legacy looks like in practice through leadership, responsibility, and choices that shape schools, neighborhoods, and communities.

Principal and longtime Rutherford County educator Richard Reed emphasized the role of education and everyday leadership in shaping future generations.

“Dr. King’s legacy reminds us that leadership starts with how we treat people every day,” Reed said. “Our words, our expectations, and our willingness to truly see one another matter, especially to the young people who are watching and learning from us.”

Reed stressed the importance of creating environments where students feel valued and supported.

“When students know they are seen and heard, they rise to the moment,” he said. “That is how we carry Dr. King’s dream forward, by building spaces where dignity and opportunity are not just promised, but practiced.”

Joshua Jamerson, founding pastor of Crossland Church, who also delivered the ceremony’s prayer, challenged attendees to move beyond commemoration and consider their personal role in continuing Dr. King’s work.

“What if the fire didn’t die,” Jamerson said. “What if it just stopped being carried?”

Jamerson emphasized that meaningful progress requires action and personal responsibility.

“There is a price for carrying the fire,” he said. “Real freedom looks like taking responsibility. It looks like choosing courage over convenience, listening instead of labeling, and refusing to allow fear to define our future.”

He encouraged attendees to live Dr. King’s values in practical ways, beginning with how they engage one another.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day should not just be a moment to reflect,” Jamerson said. “It should be a reminder to recommit. The fire is still burning. It just needs carriers — and that responsibility belongs to us.”

The City of La Vergne has held its Martin Luther King Jr. Day Ceremony annually for more than a decade, continuing a longstanding tradition of honoring Dr. King’s legacy while reaffirming the community’s commitment to dignity, unity, and service.

