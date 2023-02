LaVergne Middle School was placed under a Code Red after a student brought a gun to school on Friday morning, a spokesperson with Rutherford County Schools said.

Rutherford County Schools said the gun was unloaded and all students are safe.

The student has now been charged by law enforcement.

“We do not tolerate firearms at school. Please know that we always take these situations seriously and have procedures in place to intervene immediately,” James Evans with Rutherford County Schools said.