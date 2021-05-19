middle schools all-star softball game_ group photo
Submitted

Rutherford County Schools

The third annual Rutherford County middle school softball all-star event was recently hosted by LaVergne Middle School.

Players and coaching staffs from all 13 middle schools — Rock Springs, LaVergne, Rocky Fork, Rockvale, Oakland, Siegel, Stewarts Creek, Christiana, Blackman, Whitworth Buchanan, Smyrna, Central Magnet and Thurman Francis — unified in a moment that student-athletes and parents will treasure for a lifetime, said Dr. Thurman Tucker, founder and organizer of game.

“This event gives RCS’ student-athletes a chance to showcase their talents in front of their peers,” Tucker said. “This event brings the entire Rutherford County community together for one common goal and that is to honor the accomplishments of our RCS’ student-athletes.”

In addition to the all-star game, players showcased their skills during the homerun derby, pitch speed contest and baserunning speed contest.

All participants received an award.

Next year’s all-star event is scheduled for May 7, 2022.

TEAM AWESOME

Sophia C., Blackman

Saleice H. Smyrna

Kylie E., Siegel

Seleste B., Smyrna

Gabi L., Rocky Fork

Addison O., Blackman

Isabella H., Siegel

Kerstin N., Christiana

Auburn K, Siegel

Bentley H., Smyrna

Shelby P., Rocky Fork

Bri J., Whitworth-Buchanan

Aiyla B., Whitworth-Buchanan

Alyssa B., Blackman

Elle C., Whitworth-Buchanan

Alexa S., Christiana

Rachell G., Rocky Fork

TEAM OUTSTANDING

Madison O., Rockvale

Charlotte T., Central Magnet

Megan W., Thurman Francis

Lainey W., Oakland

Jaylee H., Rock Springs

Sikinika P., LaVergne

Taylor M., Oakland

McKenna M., Stewarts Creek

Adeze N., Thurman Francis

Lea J., Rockvale

Kendall M., Oakland

Trinity B., LaVergne

Anna P., Rockvale

Taila P., Stewarts Creek

Malowa K., Stewarts Creek

Bella J., Rock Springs

Trinity R., LaVergne

Anna B., Rock Springs


