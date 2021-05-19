Rutherford County Schools
The third annual Rutherford County middle school softball all-star event was recently hosted by LaVergne Middle School.
Players and coaching staffs from all 13 middle schools — Rock Springs, LaVergne, Rocky Fork, Rockvale, Oakland, Siegel, Stewarts Creek, Christiana, Blackman, Whitworth Buchanan, Smyrna, Central Magnet and Thurman Francis — unified in a moment that student-athletes and parents will treasure for a lifetime, said Dr. Thurman Tucker, founder and organizer of game.
“This event gives RCS’ student-athletes a chance to showcase their talents in front of their peers,” Tucker said. “This event brings the entire Rutherford County community together for one common goal and that is to honor the accomplishments of our RCS’ student-athletes.”
In addition to the all-star game, players showcased their skills during the homerun derby, pitch speed contest and baserunning speed contest.
All participants received an award.
Next year’s all-star event is scheduled for May 7, 2022.
TEAM AWESOME
Sophia C., Blackman
Saleice H. Smyrna
Kylie E., Siegel
Seleste B., Smyrna
Gabi L., Rocky Fork
Addison O., Blackman
Isabella H., Siegel
Kerstin N., Christiana
Auburn K, Siegel
Bentley H., Smyrna
Shelby P., Rocky Fork
Bri J., Whitworth-Buchanan
Aiyla B., Whitworth-Buchanan
Alyssa B., Blackman
Elle C., Whitworth-Buchanan
Alexa S., Christiana
Rachell G., Rocky Fork
TEAM OUTSTANDING
Madison O., Rockvale
Charlotte T., Central Magnet
Megan W., Thurman Francis
Lainey W., Oakland
Jaylee H., Rock Springs
Sikinika P., LaVergne
Taylor M., Oakland
McKenna M., Stewarts Creek
Adeze N., Thurman Francis
Lea J., Rockvale
Kendall M., Oakland
Trinity B., LaVergne
Anna P., Rockvale
Taila P., Stewarts Creek
Malowa K., Stewarts Creek
Bella J., Rock Springs
Trinity R., LaVergne
Anna B., Rock Springs