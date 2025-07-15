La Vergne Man Arrested in Standoff, Domestic Assault

Early Monday morning, La Vergne police responded to a disturbing domestic violence call after a woman reported that her boyfriend assaulted her by smashing a beer can into her face and breaking a car window where she and her child were sleeping. The suspect, who also reportedly had a firearm in his backpack, fled the scene in a spray-painted pickup truck before officers arrived.

Thanks to the quick coordination of patrol officers, detectives, K9 units, drone operators, and assistance from neighboring agencies, authorities launched an extensive search. Given the suspect’s prior threats, outstanding warrants, and efforts to evade capture, the situation was treated as high risk. SWAT teams established a command post and secured the area while negotiators worked to safely resolve the standoff.

After the operation, the suspect was located and taken into custody without further incident. The victim is now safe and receiving support.

