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Home La Vergne La Vergne Lieutenant Graduates From FBI National Academy

La Vergne Lieutenant Graduates From FBI National Academy

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Lieutenant David Durham

The La Vergne Police Department is celebrating a major professional milestone after one of its leaders completed elite law enforcement training.

Lieutenant David Durham recently graduated from Session #297 of the FBI National Academy, a 10-week program focused on advanced leadership, professional development, and physical fitness for law enforcement professionals.

Department officials say the training enhances leadership skills and strengthens the agency’s ability to serve the community, emphasizing that continued education plays a key role in modern policing.

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Leaders added that Durham’s accomplishment reflects the department’s commitment to excellence, accountability, and ongoing improvement as it works to better serve the residents of La Vergne.

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