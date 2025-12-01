La Vergne Library Restores Book Checkout Services as System Recovery Continues

The ability to check out books has been restored at the La Vergne Public Library as staff continue working through a phased return to full services. While checkout is currently limited to a single workstation, Library Director Donna Bebout said she is grateful to resume one of the library’s most essential functions.

“We’re excited to welcome patrons back to browse and borrow again,” said Bebout. “Our team has worked hard to get checkout capabilities restored, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we move through the final steps of system recovery.”

The library is currently operating Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. with the temporary service adjustments. Public computers remain unavailable while the library’s internal systems continue to be restored.

Patrons can now:

• Check out and return books

• Sign up for library cards

• Use the kiosk for account access

• Send faxes, make copies, and request lamination

• Access Libby/OverDrive digital materials online

For questions, patrons may contact the library during business hours at (615) 793-7303.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email