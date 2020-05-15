The La Vergne Public Library announced a tiered plan for re-opening, via Facebook. The tentative reopen day is June 1; however, this is subject to change and the official reopen day will be announced later.
“Safety for our staff and our patrons is of utmost importance. The nature of a library is based on sharing materials, which is why we must take extreme precautions towards re-opening,” reads a statement on Facebook.
The La Vergne Library is taking the following precautions:
- Staff is currently working in the library to ensure a safe environment while following social distancing guidelines as it becomes the new “normal”.
- Staff is cleaning, sanitizing and re-shelving books
- Preparing possible virtual programs to replace in-house programming
- Preparing “craft- take-away” packets.
- Returned items are quarantined the recommended amount of time to ensure staff and patrons are protected from any possible transmission.
- Limiting the number of public access computers to promote social distancing, as well as, over-all limited seating areas (no gathering).
- The library will have Plexiglas barriers installed at the desks to protect staff and patrons.
- Meeting rooms will remain closed
- No face to face programming will be offered (staff is working on virtual programming options).
The library is working on its Summer Reading Program and is “committed to bringing a Summer Reading Program to our community in a fun, safe manner in whatever form that may take!”
Community members can also take advantage of the library’s e-books, electronic audiobooks, and other free resources listed on the website catalog.lavergnetn.gov.
