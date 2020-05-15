The La Vergne Public Library announced a tiered plan for re-opening, via Facebook. The tentative reopen day is June 1; however, this is subject to change and the official reopen day will be announced later.

“Safety for our staff and our patrons is of utmost importance. The nature of a library is based on sharing materials, which is why we must take extreme precautions towards re-opening,” reads a statement on Facebook.

The La Vergne Library is taking the following precautions:

Staff is currently working in the library to ensure a safe environment while following social distancing guidelines as it becomes the new “normal”.

Staff is cleaning, sanitizing and re-shelving books

Preparing possible virtual programs to replace in-house programming

Preparing “craft- take-away” packets.

Returned items are quarantined the recommended amount of time to ensure staff and patrons are protected from any possible transmission.

Limiting the number of public access computers to promote social distancing, as well as, over-all limited seating areas (no gathering).

The library will have Plexiglas barriers installed at the desks to protect staff and patrons.

Meeting rooms will remain closed

No face to face programming will be offered (staff is working on virtual programming options).

The library is working on its Summer Reading Program and is “committed to bringing a Summer Reading Program to our community in a fun, safe manner in whatever form that may take!”

Community members can also take advantage of the library’s e-books, electronic audiobooks, and other free resources listed on the website catalog.lavergnetn.gov.

Follow the La Vergne Library on Facebook for updates.