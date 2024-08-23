La Vergne Issues Voluntary Water Conservation Notice for August 26-27

The City of La Vergne is issuing a voluntary citywide water conservation notice for August 26 and 27.

The water conservation notice will allow workers to install a new meter at the water treatment plant as part of the final stages of the 24″ water main project. The notice will be effective from 10:00 p.m. on August 26 to Noon on August 27.

During the notice period, citizens and business owners are asked to voluntarily refrain from watering lawns, filling pools, washing cars, or performing other non-essential tasks.

