An investigation is underway in La Vergne to determine the cause of a large house fire.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Zither Lane around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived to find flames at the rear of the home as well as coming from the roof. Luckily no one was injured.

Mutual aid was provided by La Vergne Police, Smyrna Fire, Rutherford County EMS, and Box 100. The house is considered a total loss. The Red Cross was called out to assist the family.