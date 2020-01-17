The City of La Vergne invites the community to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. at the 8th annual remembrance ceremony.

The remembrance ceremony will be held at La Vergne City Hall on Monday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. located at 5093 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne, TN 37086. Light refreshments will be served following the event. Please note that all city buildings will be closed on January 20th in observation of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Speakers include MTSU President Dr. Sidney McPhee, the tenth president of Middle Tennessee State University. He has been an integral part of the University’s growth and success over the last two decades. Recently retired, Dr. Gloria Bonner was granted the prestigious title of Dean Emeritus in recognition of her 32-year career of distinguished leadership and service to Middle Tennessee State University and has been tireless in her commitment to community service activities. La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole and Aldermen Calvin Jones and Matt Church are also scheduled to speak at the ceremony.

“Today we honor who Rev. King was, the vision that he set, and his legacy that will live on well past our own days,” says Mayor Cole. “Keeping him in the forefront of our minds will help us as we strive to fulfill his vision and find love in our hearts for everyone we come into contact with every day.”