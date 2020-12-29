Every year the City of La Vergne honors its employees who achieve milestones in years of service.

At the end of 2020, La Vergne has honored 26 employees:

5 Years: Brittney Barry, Charles Chappell, Kyler Cline, Michael Cohea, Salathiel Dixon, Sean Ervin, Brian Garsnett, Don Guimond, Clint Hurt, Patrick Hood, Jennifer Jones, John Krauss, Tyler McCormick, Mitchell Riggert, Tanner Nokes

10 Years: Alex Chang, Douglas Oakley, Shane Stott

15 Years: Michelle Bartlett, Donna Bebout, Kyle Brown, Robert Hayes, Raymond Warrick

20 Years: Becci Steed

25 Years: Michael Campbell

“We have some of the best employees in the state working hard for the citizens of La Vergne,” says Mayor Cole. “It’s truly an honor to have them here and we appreciate them for their service and dedication to their jobs.”