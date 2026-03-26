La Vergne High School’s Logo To Be Featured On All Police Patrol Vehicles In Community-driven Redesign

The La Vergne Police Department has unveiled a new patrol vehicle design that will feature the LaVergne High School “L” logo on every squad car moving forward, underscoring a citywide commitment to community partnership and student support.

The redesign was led by La Vergne Police Department officers, whose vision helped bring the concept to life in collaboration with school and city leadership. LaVergne High School Principal Dr. Theowauna Hatchett, head football and track coach Christopher Johnson and Police Chief Christopher Moews were instrumental in advancing the effort from idea to implementation.

District leaders said the initiative reflects the impact of strong partnerships between schools, local government and public safety.

“Today’s ceremony reflected the partnership we aim to build with our schools and local community — grounded in shared ownership and commitment to strengthen the places we serve,” RCS Deputy Director Kay Martin said.

The unveiling event drew strong student participation, with members of the cheerleading squad, band and dance team attending and performing in support of the new design.

Mayor Jason Cole also spoke during the event, emphasizing the significance of the initiative as a reflection of La Vergne’s investment in its schools and its future.

As the updated vehicles begin to roll out, the design will serve not only as a public safety presence, but also as a symbol of unity — reinforcing the connection between La Vergne Police Department, LaVergne High School and the broader community.

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