Quick response times and fast-moving firefighters saved one family’s home from a grease fire.

Family members who live at the home on the 100 block of Mason Circle called 911 around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3 after a fire started on the stovetop. The fire was contained to the kitchen and thanks to firefighters arriving quickly to the scene they were able to knock out the fire before it could spread.

“We are really proud of our guys,” says Fire Marshal Curtis Brinkley. “This was a decent size fire but thanks to their training they were well equipped and prepared to do what needed to be done to save that family’s home.”

No one was injured. There was smoke damage throughout the home and the family has been connected to the American Red Cross for assistance.