Wednesday, March 25, 2026
No menu items!
Home La Vergne La Vergne Firefighters Respond to Early Morning House Fire on Hurricane Circle

La Vergne Firefighters Respond to Early Morning House Fire on Hurricane Circle

By
Source Staff
-
0
36
Photo: City of La Vergne Fire Rescue Department﻿

One person was injured while being pulled from a house fire before La Vergne firefighters arrived on scene early Wednesday morning on Hurricane Circle. The injured individual was transported for medical care before firefighters arrived.

The fire was reported at 1:10 a.m. and fire crews were on scene within four minutes with five fire apparatus and 22 personnel, including command staff. Battalion Chief Patrick Hood served as incident commander.

The firefighters encountered visible flames engulfing about three-quarters of the home on arrival. Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

The home is considered a complete loss and the residents have been connected with the Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click for More News

Fire officials want to remind residents of the importance of working smoke alarms in every home. Smoke alarms should be tested monthly, batteries replaced as needed, and units replaced every 10 years. Early detection remains one of the most effective ways to prevent serious injury or loss of life in a fire.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×