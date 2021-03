La Vergne Fire Rescue quickly knocked down a detached garage fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10 at the 100 block of Center Street in La Vergne. Firefighters quickly arrived on scene and made entry into the detached garage. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, ensuring it was contained to the detached garage.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.