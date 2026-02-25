La Vergne Firefighters Contain Hillview Drive House Fire

La Vergne Fire & Rescue responded to a reported residential structure fire on Hillview Drive Tuesday, Feb. 24, after occupants called 911 to report a fire in the laundry room.

All occupants were safely out of the home when crews arrived on scene.

Units from all three La Vergne fire stations responded. Upon arrival, firefighters observed moderate smoke coming from the eaves on all sides of the home. Crews made entry and located fire in multiple void spaces throughout the structure.

The response was complicated by additions to the home that created concealed void spaces, allowing fire to travel more easily through the structure.

Firefighters worked to contain the fire and had it under control in approximately 45 minutes. The response included three engine companies, one truck company, and a total of 20 fire department personnel, including command staff.

Mutual aid was provided by Smyrna Fire Department, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, and support from Box 55.

One firefighter was treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

“Additions and renovations can sometimes create hidden spaces that allow fire to spread more rapidly,” Battalion Chief Cody Wilson said. “Our crews worked methodically to locate and extinguish fire that had extended into those concealed areas.”

As a reminder, residents can help first responders better prepare for emergencies by enrolling in the Community Connect program at LaVergneTN.gov and keeping details about their home up to date. Information such as the number of occupants, pets, medical needs, and structural features can assist firefighters in making informed decisions during an emergency.

