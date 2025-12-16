La Vergne Fire Rescue Responds to House Fire

La Vergne Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire on Little John Cove late Monday afternoon. Crews arrived within minutes and quickly had the fire under control.

“Quick response times and dedicated training really pay off in situations like this,” said Fire Chief Beasley. “That combination lets everyone know exactly what they need to do, including the newest members of our teams.”

Although the fire was contained to the chimney and attic areas, it doesn’t appear the fire place was involved. According to Curtis Brinkley, La Vergne Fire Marshall and investigator, the cause of the fire appears accidental with a possible electrical ignition source.

“Even though the fireplace was not involved in this incident, it does highlight the need to have chimneys and fireplaces serviced before use,” said Chief Beasley.

Fire crews, supported by Box 55, remained on scene for sometime to ensure there were no hotspots.

