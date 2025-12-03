La Vergne Fire Rescue Dept. Mourns Loss of Former Chief

The La Vergne Fire Rescue Department is saddened to share the passing of James Gafford, who proudly served the community and the fire service for more than six decades. Chief Gafford began his fire service career in 1951 and retired as the La Vergne Fire Chief in 2014.

Chief Gafford played a vital role in establishing organized fire protection in what was then unincorporated La Vergne. His leadership, dedication, and vision helped lay the foundation for the modern department known today. Throughout his career, he mentored countless firefighters and helped establish several volunteer fire departments across Rutherford County, leaving a lasting impact on the fire service and the communities he served.

His life and legacy will be honored with Fire Department Funeral Honors on Friday. Services will be held at Woodfin Funeral Home in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The funeral service will take place Friday, December 5th at 10:00 a.m.

Chief James Gafford’s dedication, service, and mentorship will never be forgotten. Thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who were influenced by his many years of service.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email