La Vergne Fire Rescue Celebrates Promotions

The La Vergne Fire Rescue Department honored seven firefighters during a promotion ceremony Thursday evening, recognizing their dedication, professionalism, and leadership. The group included four engineers and three lieutenants who advanced in rank throughout the year.

“Going through the promotional process isn’t easy,” said Battalion Commander Patrick Hood. “It takes months of preparation, classes, and countless hours of hands-on training. These individuals have invested deeply in their careers and in serving the citizens of La Vergne.”

Fire Chief Ronny Beasley reflected on the meaning behind each promotion, emphasizing that success in the fire service begins with strong foundations both on and off duty, noting that the support of family and loved ones makes it possible for firefighters to dedicate the time and energy needed to train, to study, and to serve.

“This is the culmination of years of training and experience that started at home,” said Beasley. “Every promotion represents not just the individual’s hard work, but also the commitment of those who stand beside them.”

Beasley also reminded the newly promoted that leadership in the fire service is built on humility and lifelong learning. “With every new rank comes greater responsibility,” he said. “Our engineers and lieutenants have proven their skill and their character. They’ve earned the trust to lead others, to teach, and to continue pushing our department forward.”

The ceremony, held at Fire Station 41, brought together family, friends, and colleagues to celebrate the honorees’ accomplishments. Each firefighter was formally presented with their new insignia by a family member or loved one — a tradition that reflects both pride and gratitude for those who make their service possible.

Promoted members include:

Engineer Patrick Bradford, joined by his wife and son.

Engineer Jeff Johnson, joined by his girlfriend.

Engineer Chris Pollreis, joined by his wife, daughter, in-laws, and mentor.

Engineer Glenn Ridner, joined by his mother.

Lieutenant Tim Cole, joined by his wife.

Lieutenant Jack Egan, joined by his wife, son, and family.

Lieutenant Ryan Travis, joined by his wife and son.

“These men have demonstrated the knowledge, humility, and teamwork that define great firefighters,” said Beasley. “They are the future leaders of our department, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

