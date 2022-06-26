After much consideration and observation of the vegetation conditions in La Vergne, the City’s fire marshal has issued a burn ban on all open burning within the city limits until further notice. This ban does not affect the use of fireworks.

“We were hoping for rain to help the situation but with a string of grass fires arising we cannot take any chances that could lead to someone being injured or losing property,” says Fire Marshal Curtis Brinkley. “We will continually monitor the weather and, with fingers crossed, hopefully, get some rainfall that will lower the possibility of fire spread.”

The biggest concern has been the use of fireworks within the city with the Independence Day holiday right around the corner. Fireworks use is still permitted at this time but Fire Marshal Brinkley wants to emphasize that that could also change. He continued, “We ask everyone to be careful when discharging fireworks over the next few weeks. Even during normal conditions improper use can cause a fire to occur.”

The City of La Vergne fireworks ordinance states that fireworks are only permitted between July 2 and July 5 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m., with those hours being extended to 11:00 p.m. on July 4.

Anyone with questions regarding open burning is encouraged to reach out to the Fire Department at 615-287-5832.