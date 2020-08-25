Quick response times, training and mutual aid credited with preventing a large-scale fire at the Tennessee Co-Op building last week.

La Vergne Fire Rescue crews were called to the Co-Op building on Old Nashville Highway around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 19, after reports of flames in the lower level grain production system. Crews arrived to find heavy amounts of smoke coming from multiple areas of the building. Thanks to the assistance of employees at the Co-Op crews were able to quickly identify where the fire was located and extinguish the flames. Crews had to climb upwards of 140 feet utilizing man ladders to access the fire.

“Thanks to their fast reaction times and training our firefighters, along with the assistance from Smyrna Fire Department, were able to prevent further spread to the building,” says Fire Chief Ronny Beasley. “I am very proud of our firefighters for their hard work and dedication.”

This fire has been ruled accidental.

“Unfortunately, in this type of facility fires can occur,” says Fire Marshal Curtis Brinkley. “The Co-Op goes to great length to prevent this type of incident from occurring. Our investigation revealed this to be an accidental fire, with no human errors.”

Box 100 and La Vergne Police provided additional support for firefighter rehab and traffic control. Special thanks to the Smyrna Fire Department who was called to assist due to the high potential for the fire to quickly grow out of control. The department sent multiple resources to assist on scene and to cover any additional emergency calls in the city.