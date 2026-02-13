La Vergne FD responds to Fire at Farmers Co-Op

The La Vergne Fire Department responded to a reported fire at Tennessee Farmers Co-Op in La Vergne after employees identified smoke coming from the facility.

Crews arrived within minutes and observed smoke coming from one of the six-story towers of the grain structure. The fire was located in a hopper in the basement of the main structure, which is part of the grain silo system.

A total of 17 La Vergne Fire & Rescue personnel responded, along with command staff. Equipment included three engines and a truck. Mutual aid was provided by the Smyrna Fire Department and support from Box 55. Officers with the La Vergne Police Department also responded to assist with scene safety.

Curtis Brinkley served as the on-scene incident commander and noted that fire crews brought the fire under control within approximately 25 minutes of arrival.

Firefighters remained on scene to check for any fire extension. The checks included climbing the tower ladders to ensure fire had not traveled.

“This is a great example of our pre-fire planning process,” said Fire Chief Ronny Beasley. “We are familiar with the building, its operations, and the management team. This allowed us to know exactly where and how to approach the fire in an efficient and safe manner.”

No injuries have been reported.

