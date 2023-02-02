La Vergne Father-Daughter Dance Tradition Continues This Weekend

Create memories that will last a lifetime at the annual Father-Daughter dance for young ladies and their dads, grandpas, uncles, or special escorts.

The girls and their chaperone will be treated to an afternoon filled with music, dancing, desserts and a chance to sit and take pictures in our photo booth. Everyone is welcome to attend, not just La Vergne residents. Mothers and sons are also welcome to attend the dance.

This year’s theme is Under the Sea and there will be mermaids in attendance for special photo opportunities and face painting! The dance will be held on February 4 at the La Vergne Multipurpose Building from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

For additional details, contact Parks and Recreation at (615) 793-3224.