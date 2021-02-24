With spring just weeks away the City of La Vergne Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce some changes to the popular Farmers Market.

The La Vergne Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from May 15 through September 11 with the market opening at 8:00 a.m. and wrapping up at noon. Vendors are charged $15 per week with all proceeds going to benefit the La Vergne Senior Center. Applications are being accepted for agricultural vendors as well and product vendors. All products sold must be homemade/handmade.

“Something new this year is that we’re going to be inviting a limited number of food trucks to each market,” says Event Coordinator Kathi Melendy. “We’ve put a lot of thought and work into this season’s market and hope our patrons see that when we open in May.”

Social distancing practices will be in place to keep patrons and vendors safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We want everyone to feel safe,” says Parks Director David McGowen. “We will be spacing vendors further apart and recommend patrons maintain at least six-feet between themselves and others while shopping.”

For more information or to apply to be a vendor visit www.lavergnetn.gov/407/Farmers-Market. Questions can be directed to Event Coordinator Kathi Melendy at (615) 793-3224 or by emailing [email protected].