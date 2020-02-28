La Vergne Event Coordinator Selected for Southeast Festival and Events Association Board

La Vergne Event Coordinator Robert Rayburn has been selected to serve on the Board of Directors for the Southeast Festival and Events Association (SFEA).

Rayburn was voted in by members of the board at the annual conference at Muscle Shoals, Alabama on February 25. Twelve members serve on the SFEA Board of Directors. Board members are selected by a nomination committee before the board makes a final determination by voting.

“Our board members are handpicked every year for their experience and enthusiasm for the tourism and event industry,” says SFEA President Stephanie McIntyre. “We are very pleased to welcome Rob to the SFEA board of directors. We know he will be a tremendous asset.”

Rayburn says “SFEA helps me to build on that experience and make our events bigger and better. We are going to build award winning quality events and put this community in the spotlight for the state of Tennessee and southeast region.”

SFEA is comprised of festival and event planners, venues, and industry service providers and has a goal to strengthen the festival and event industry throughout the southeast.