la vergne evaluates communication efforts by conducting public survey

The City of La Vergne is looking to its residents to find better ways to communicate things going on in the city.

The formal evaluation will look at the City’s communication efforts and effectiveness to assist in an upcoming Communications Plan being developed by the Public Information Officer. The survey will be available through May 15, 2020 to give as many residents as possible the chance to make their voices heard.

Hard copies of the survey are available at City Hall, Parks and Recreation, the Public Library and the Senior Center. It can also be filled out electronically at LaVergneTN.gov or by following the link (http://bit.ly/2PClzaw). The link can also be found on the City’s social media sites.

The 2020 City of La Vergne Communications Survey is intended to be the first in an annual public survey to allow citizens to give feedback on how they would like to receive information about the City and its day-to-day operations.