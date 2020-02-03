‪Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

About $80,000 worth of illegal heroin was seized from a La Vergne couple by Rutherford County Sheriff’s narcotics detectives last month in La Vergne, a supervisor said.

Detectives located 1.5 pounds of heroin, 50 Oxycodone pills, and marijuana at the home of Kalum Shamar Alexander, 31, and Alyncia Latoya Sales, 30, both of Ace Wintermeyer Drive in La Vergne, said, Detective Sgt. Sedric Fields. They also found a pistol and $20,331 cash.

During an investigation into the alleged illegal narcotics trafficking activity of Alexander and Sales, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit, along with Rutherford County Sheriff’s SWAT, executed a search warrant at the home, Fields said.

“Due to these arrests and seizures of heroin, the narcotics detectives prevented the distribution of heroin throughout Middle Tennessee counties,” Fields said.

Detective Thomas Burnett charged Sales and Alexander with possession a Schedule I narcotic with intent to sell, conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I narcotic and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Alexander was charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held without bond on the possession of Schedule I drug with a total bond of $550,000. Sales was released on $55,000 bond.

Hearings are pending in General Sessions Court.

