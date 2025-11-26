La Vergne Comes Together to Serve 98 Families This Thanksgiving

A powerful show of generosity and teamwork brought the community together as the City of La Vergne hosted its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive-Thru, delivering holiday meals to families across the city in a major expansion from last year’s effort. Thanks to the community, volunteers were able to prepare and distribute Thanksgiving food packages to 98 La Vergne families, nearly four times the number served last year.

Though Faith & Blue events are typically hosted by police departments, the La Vergne Thanksgiving Drive-Thru was a true community-wide effort, with volunteers from Fire, Parks and Recreation, Administration, and even the Board of Mayor and Aldermen coming together to support local families.

Alderman Carol Haas, who volunteered during both last year’s and this year’s event, reflected on the scope of this year’s effort and shared how powerfully it reflects the way La Vergne rallies around families in need.

We are incredibly thankful for our partners and supporters, including BJ’s Wholesale Club, Trinidad Benham, Grace Church Assembly of God, Ascend Federal Credit Union, UPS, and the many businesses and private citizens who donated food, funds, time, and resources to make this event possible.

“This event showed the heart of our city, neighbors helping neighbors and a community stepping up when it matters most. We’re proud of everyone who helped make this possible and look forward to continuing to serve La Vergne families in the years ahead,” the City stated.

