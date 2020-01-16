Anyone interested in learning more about the La Vergne Police Department can now sign up for the next Citizen Police Academy.

Applications for the first class of 2020 are now being accepted by Sgt. Sheree Robertson who oversees the 12-week program. The class meets every Tuesday night from March 10 through May 19 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Applicants must be 18 or older to apply, they must live or work in the City of La Vergne, and have no prior felony offenses or serious misdemeanor offenses.

“If you have any questions about why we do what we do I highly encourage you to take this course,” says Sgt. Robertson. “This class is a great chance for our citizens to not only learn more about what we do every day but for us to interact with the people we protect every time we put on this uniform.”

The course covers detailed information such as uniformed patrol, special operations, criminal investigations, youth and criminal law, and other important aspects of the police department. Each student also has a chance to participate in a ride-along with a uniformed patrol officer.

If you have any questions contact Sgt. Robertson by calling (615) 287-8618 or by emailing srobertson@lavergnetn.gov. Applications are available online or you can print the application and return it to Sgt. Robertson via email.

Application and Additional Info…