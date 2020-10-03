La Vergne Begins New Program to Re-Vegetate Residential Streamsides

The City of La Vergne Stormwater Department has begun a new program that will help residents who live along streamsides. The “Re-Vegetate Your Streamside” program aims to prevent erosion and loss of land where streams run through residential areas.

The best way to help keep your stream bed stable is to plant a variety of native Tennessee plants along the water’s edge. The roots from these plants will help to hold soil in place and help provide habitat for critters.

There is an interest form online here for anyone who is interested in the program. A member of the stormwater department will contact homeowners who fill out the form and set up a day and time for a free consultation. During the survey of the site the employee will determine if the streamside is suitable for re-vegetation, if there are steps that must be taken before planting, and where plants will be placed.

“I am so excited about this program,” says Stormwater Coordinator Alex Thompson. “This project will not only benefit the residents who participate but also all the wild animals in the area that need places to live.”

There will be a pick-up day on a weekend in March of 2021 where participants can pick up all of your allotted plants. The exact date has not been set yet. Then the resident can bring the plants home and get them in the ground.

Keep in mind that the City of La Vergne will be providing guidance on necessary pre-planting actions, a general plan for optimal pant locations, and all of the plants that you will need. However, staff will not be performing the manual planting, which will be up to the homeowner to complete.