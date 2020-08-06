La Vergne Basketball, Tennis Courts Open After Resurfacing, Striping Project

The La Vergne Parks and Recreation department is happy to announce the newly resurfaced basketball and tennis courts have been reopened.

The courts at Veterans Memorial Park are almost 20 years old and have never been resurfaced. Both projects took about a week each to complete. The tennis court was finished at the end of June and basketball court was finished in the first part of July. The tennis court was also striped for pickleball to allow for more sport options for residents.

“We’re excited to have these newly resurfaced courts available for residents,” says Parks Director David McGowen. “A lot of folks use the courts every week and we’re proud of just how good the courts look now.”

The cost for resurfacing and striping the courts cost $14,500 for the basketball court and $14,400 for the tennis court.