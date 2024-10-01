La Vergne Accepting Donations for Last Minute Toy Store and Inaugural Food Drive

The City of La Vergne will begin accepting donations for the Last Minute Toy Store and inaugural Food Drive beginning tomorrow, October 1.

Donations can be made in the main lobbies of La Vergne City Hall or La Vergne Police Department (5093 Murfreesboro Road), La Vergne Public Library (5063 Murfreesboro Road), or Fire Station 41 (283 Old Nashville Highway).

Last Minute Toy Store

Applications to benefit from the Last Minute Toy Store can be submitted beginning November 1. The deadline to apply is December 1. Applications do not guarantee families will be able to participate in the Last Minute Toy Store. Applicants must be able to provide proof of La Vergne residency, such as a utility bill, as well as an identification card, such as a driver’s license, and proof of guardianship.

Toy donations should be new and unwrapped. The deadline to donate is December 11.

Food Drive

Food Drive participants must be La Vergne residents and will be required to provide proof of residence along with an identification card, such as a driver’s license, at the entrance to the food drive event. Registration forms can be filled out beginning October 28. The deadline to register is November 15. Only one form should be filled out per residence. The Food Drive is scheduled for November 22 from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. No time slots will be provided and food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis to those who have registered while supplies last.

All food donations should be non-perishable and not past the expiration date. The deadline to donate is November 21.

