la Madeleine to Open First Tennessee Café in Mt. Juliet

Tennessee is about to get its first taste of la Madeleine – the French-inspired café-bakery brand celebrated for its elevated, comforting café fare, handcrafted pastries and inviting atmosphere – when it opens at 105 Legacy Pointe Blvd, Suite C-1, in Mt. Juliet on Wednesday, March 18.

While the café will officially open to the public at 7 a.m., the celebration will start early. A special “Countdown Party” begins at 6 a.m., when guests can enjoy complimentary coffee and menu samples while waiting in line for doors to open. The first 100 guests will receive a freshly baked baguette and a coveted Free Bread for a Year card (redeemable for an entire loaf of any of la Madeleine’s breads to take home and enjoy, one loaf per month for 12 months).

la Madeleine offers a distinctive café-bakery experience where guests can enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner through soupes, salades, artisan sandwiches, pastas, handcrafted coffees and a display of freshly baked pastries. More than just a café, la Madeleine’s thoughtfully designed spaces – including a welcoming fireplace and inviting seating – create an environment for connection and comfort, whether guests are gathering in person or enjoying their favorites on the go through takeout, delivery or catering.

“Opening in Mt. Juliet means bringing a place where people can connect over feel-good food and be surrounded by the sights and smells of fresh bread, pastries and coffee,” said CEO John Dillon. “We look forward to becoming part of our guests’ everyday routines – whether meeting friends, enjoying brunch any time of day or savoring a warm cup of coffee in our welcoming space.”

Ahead of the opening, the community will get an early preview during a Friends & Family Rehearsal Service event on Sunday, March 15, with sessions scheduled from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy a complimentary café experience, courtesy of la Madeleine, and can reserve a spot through Eventbrite .

“Bringing la Madeleine to Mt. Juliet has been a long-awaited moment for us,” said Rick Bearup, owner of the Bearup Group. “From the moment we learned about la Madeleine, we were intrigued by its unique French-inspired approach. We hope this café becomes a neighborhood destination where community and everyday moments come together at any time of day.”

The Mt. Juliet café will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, along with coffee, pastries and light bites throughout the day.

Tennessee’s first la Madeleine is currently hiring for all positions, and interested candidates can apply online . A formal grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting are planned for April 14, with additional details to be announced soon.

The new location marks an important step in la Madeleine’s continued regional growth as the brand introduces its signature French-inspired café experience to new communities across the country.

For more information, visit laMadeleine.com .

Source: Restaurant News

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