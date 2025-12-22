Kyle Chrisley from “Chrisley Knows Best” Arrested in Rutherford County

A member of the Chrisley family, known from the reality television series “Chrisley Knows Best”, was arrested over the weekend following an incident in Rutherford County, WSMV reports.

Kyle Chrisley, 35, was taken into custody Saturday, Dec. 20, and booked into the Rutherford County Jail. Jail records show he faces several charges, including domestic assault, assault on a first responder, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, among others.

Authorities have not released details surrounding the circumstances of the arrest. Chrisley later posted bond totaling $88,500 and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27.

The arrest marks another encounter with law enforcement for Chrisley. In September 2024, he was arrested on an aggravated assault charge. Following that incident, Chrisley and his wife, Ashleigh, filed a $1.7 million lawsuit against the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, alleging he acted in self-defense during a dispute with a mechanic who came to their Murfreesboro home seeking payment.

Kyle Chrisley is the son of Todd Chrisley and stepson of Julie Chrisley. The couple was recently pardoned by President Donald Trump after serving time in federal prison related to convictions for bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd Chrisley had been sentenced to 12 years, while Julie Chrisley received a seven-year sentence before the pardons were issued.

