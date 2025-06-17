Krystal Unveils Craveable Deals and Limited-time BBQ-inspired Bites

Krystal is bringing big barbecue energy and even bigger value to summer, with a season-long lineup of craveable deals designed to satisfy guests without stretching wallets. Available now, the original home of the slider in the South is serving up major savings across the menu, from Krystalpalooza digital exclusive offers to dine-in Snacky Hour specials.

As a flavorful bonus, guests can pull up for limited-time items made for summer: a smoky Pulled Pork lineup and crispy, golden Onion Rings – available at participating locations while supplies last.

Continuing into summer by popular demand, Krystal’s Kravings Meal Deals feature three value-packed combos starting at just $5.99. Each includes a Krystal, combined with either a second Krystal, Chik, Chili Cheese Pup or Chicken Nuggets, plus fries and a drink – or even a sweet Apple Turnover.

Krystalpalooza: Digital-Only Daily Deals (Online & App Only)

Monday – Free Krystal, Cheese Krystal or Chili Cheese Pup with $5 purchase

– Free Krystal, Cheese Krystal or Chili Cheese Pup with $5 purchase Tuesday – Free 10-count Glaze Bombs with Cheese Sackful purchase

– Free 10-count Glaze Bombs with Cheese Sackful purchase Wednesday – BOGO Waffle Sandwiches

– BOGO Waffle Sandwiches Thursday – $2 Large Dr Pepper with any purchase

– $2 Large Dr Pepper with any purchase Friday – Free Chili Cheese Fries with a Sackful purchase

– Free Chili Cheese Fries with a Sackful purchase Saturday – $12 Original Sackfuls and $15 Cheese Sackfuls

– $12 Original Sackfuls and $15 Cheese Sackfuls Sunday – $5 Sunriser Combos

Snacky Hour (In-Store Only, 2–5 p.m. Daily)

$2 Small ICEE – Nostalgic, frozen treat in flavors like fruit punch, Coke and lemonade

$2 Any size fountain drink (excluding the Roadie) – Perfect thirst-quencher

$1 Krystals – Original, fan-favorite sliders, snackable and satisfying

‘Meat’ The Limited-Time Summer Lineup

For a limited time, Krystal is serving up big BBQ flavor with its new Pulled Pork offerings – smoky, tender and loaded with Southern charm. Guests can enjoy pulled pork across several craveable menu items, including:

Pulled Pork Slider – Slow cooked with sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, served on a soft, steamy Krystal bun (Available in the Pick 5 deal)

– Slow cooked with sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, served on a soft, steamy Krystal bun (Available in the Pick 5 deal) Pulled Pork Slider Combo – Two slow cooked pulled pork sliders with a side and drink

– Two slow cooked pulled pork sliders with a side and drink Pulled Pork Pup – Pup loaded with juicy pulled pork and drizzled with rich BBQ sauce

– Pup loaded with juicy pulled pork and drizzled with rich BBQ sauce Pulled Pork Pup Combo – Two pulled pork loaded Pups with a side and drink

– Two pulled pork loaded Pups with a side and drink Pulled Pork Fries – Golden, crispy fries topped with tender pulled pork, smoky BBQ sauce, melty cheese, ranch and Jalapeños

– Golden, crispy fries topped with tender pulled pork, smoky BBQ sauce, melty cheese, ranch and Jalapeños Pulled Pork Scrambler Bowl – Scrambled eggs on top of creamy grits, savory pulled pork and cheese, all smothered in a sweet and smoky BBQ sauce

– Scrambled eggs on top of creamy grits, savory pulled pork and cheese, all smothered in a sweet and smoky BBQ sauce Pulled Pork Biscuits & Gravy – Warm buttermilk biscuits smothered in creamy sausage gravy and topped with a hearty helping of pulled pork drizzled with tangy BBQ sauce

Summer starts now at Krystal, bringing bold barbecue flavor, unbeatable value and new reasons to swing by. From limited-time menu items to daily deals, find it all at participating locations or visit Krystal.com to learn more.

