Krystal Rings in 2026 with New Loyalty Rewards and Winter Deals

Krystal , the South’s original home of the slider, is helping guests start 2026 on a high note with a new lineup of loyalty-driven promotions. From January 1 through February 15, the brand is focusing on value-heavy offers designed to make the post-holiday transition more affordable for new and returning guests.

Exclusive Perks for Club Krystal Members

To encourage guests to join its recently launched national loyalty program, Krystal is offering a New Member Welcome Offer. First-time members who join Club Krystal during the promotion window will receive two free Krystals with a $5 purchase.

In addition to the sign-up bonus, members gain access to exclusive digital experiences, including:

Tuesday Mystery Reward Drops: A weekly surprise offer delivered directly through the app every Tuesday.

Ongoing App-Only Deals: Rotating savings on fan-favorite menu items throughout the winter season.

In-App Challenges: New ways for members to engage and earn rewards.

Affordable Breakfast and “Sackful” Savings

Beyond the loyalty program, Krystal is introducing tiered pricing to help families and commuters manage their budgets. The new $2, $4, $6 Breakfast Lineup is available in-store, online, and via the app for all guests. The menu includes:

$2: Sausage Biscuit or Sausage Gravy Biscuit.

Original Scramblers (choice of Sausage or Bacon).

Three-Egg Plate.

Drink Add-on: Guests can add a small drink to any of these items for just $1.50.

For lunch and dinner, Club Krystal members can also take advantage of weekly Sackful Deals, featuring a $12 Original Sackful or a $15 Cheese Sackful.

“Whether someone is heading back to work, starting a new routine or just craving something comforting, we wanted to make breakfast easy and affordable,” Kees added.

Join the Club

Since its nationwide launch in October, Club Krystal has provided members with points on every purchase and exclusive limited-time offers. Those interested in the 2026 New Year deals can sign up by downloading the Krystal app or visiting Krystal.com/rewards .

For more information or to find a nearby location, visit Krystal.com .

