Krystal Kicks Off Krystalpalooza Deals

(June 11, 2024) – Krystal, the original home of the slider in the South, launched Krystalpalooza, a summer-long celebration featuring daily deals designed to bring its guests good vibes, variety and delicious offerings at an exceptional value. Throughout the summer, guests can enjoy a variety of special offers available both in-store and online.
The Krystalpalooza lineup includes:
- Munchie Monday: Free Cheese Krystal with any Combo purchase
- Treat Yourself Tuesday: Free 10-count Glaze Bomb with Cheese Sackful
- Wake-Up Wednesday: Free upgrade to a medium drink and tots with the purchase of any Breakfast Combo
- Thirsty Thursday: BOGO $1 Small, Medium, Large Drinks (excludes Roadie and Strawberry Lemonade)
- FRY-Day: Free Chili Cheese Fry with purchase of Original or Cheese Sackful or Steamer Pack (Combos included)
- Sackful Saturday: $12 Original Sackfuls and $15 Cheese Sackfuls
- Sunrise Sunday: $5 Sunriser Combos (original and bacon)
- Strawberry Lemonade: Starting at $2.89, this drink combines the zest of Minute Maid® lemonade with the flavor of sweet, ripe strawberries
- Krystal Value Deals: Featuring the $4.99 Krystal Meal (2 Krystals, Small Fry, Small Drink), the Daybreak Duo Combo and the Breakfast Combo
- Limited Edition Coca-Cola® NASCAR® Roadie Cup: Scan the QR code on the cup to enter for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR® experience in Las Vegas
- Feed the Fam: This $15.99 Family Meal Deal includes 4 Krystals, 4 Pups and 4 Small Fries
Guests can sign up for Club Krystal, Krystal’s SMS program, by texting PALOOZA to 94258 for updates on offers and exclusive deals.
For more information about Krystal, Krystalpalooza and these other exciting offers, visit www.krystal.com
Source: Krystal
