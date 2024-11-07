Krystal Heats Up the Holidays with New, Spicy Menu and Nostalgic Favorites

Krystal , the original home of the slider in the South, is turning up the heat this holiday season with limited-time menu offerings that blend bold flavors with seasonal nostalgia. Beginning Oct. 28, Krystal fans can enjoy two new Patty Melts alongside a variety of Cheesy Jalapeño menu items featuring Duke’s Spicy Habanero Mayo. For those who appreciate timeliness favorites, the beloved Holiday Steamer Boxes and iconic Krystal Stuffing Recipe are making a comeback, providing even more ways to include Krystal in holiday traditions.

New Patty Melts:

Classic Patty Melt: Juicy 100% USDA beef Krystal patties topped with American cheese, caramelized onions and served on toasted white bread

Juicy 100% USDA beef Krystal patties topped with American cheese, caramelized onions and served on toasted white bread Cheesy Jalapeño Patty Melt: A Classic Patty Melt packed with jalapeño cheese, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños and Duke’s Spicy Habanero Mayo

Cheesy Jalapeño Menu:

Cheesy Jalapeño Krystal: A spicy take on the original Krystal slider, topped with jalapeño cheese and Duke’s Spicy Habanero Mayo

A spicy take on the original Krystal slider, topped with jalapeño cheese and Duke’s Spicy Habanero Mayo Cheesy Jalapeño Chik: A golden-fried chicken filet with jalapeño cheese, pickled jalapeños and Duke’s Spicy Habanero Mayo, served on a soft, steamy bun

A golden-fried chicken filet with jalapeño cheese, pickled jalapeños and Duke’s Spicy Habanero Mayo, served on a soft, steamy bun Cheesy Jalapeño Loaded Fries: Crispy fries loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon, pickled jalapeños and and Duke’s Spicy Habanero Mayo

In addition to its new menu items, Krystal is extending its limited-time, made-to-order Sausage Gravy Lineup, featuring the Sausage Gravy Biscuit, Scrambler and Tater Scrambler — ideal breakfast options for crisp, cool mornings. Fans can also enjoy the return of Hearty Beef and Bean Chili, available in an 8 oz. cup or a 12 oz. bowl, perfect for cozy meals as colder months approach.

Other seasonal highlights include:

Holiday Steamer Boxes: Special-edition packaging featuring 24 Krystals — a perfect choice for gatherings or road trips

Special-edition packaging featuring 24 Krystals — a perfect choice for gatherings or road trips Krystal Stuffing Recipe: A unique twist on holiday feasts, featuring the iconic stuffing recipe made with 24 Krystals, printed right on the Holiday Steamer Box

With items starting under $3, Krystal continues to be a go-to for budget-conscious customers who don’t want to compromise on quality or flavor. For even more savings, guests can sign up for Club Krystal , Krystal’s SMS program, by texting PARTY to 94258. Subscribers get exclusive deals and early access to limited-time offers, ensuring they always enjoy the best value.

For more information or to find your nearest location, visit Krystal.com .

Source: Restaurant News

