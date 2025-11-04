Krystal Expands Patty Melt Lineup

Krystal is taking comfort food to the next level with its newly expanded Patty Melt lineup, just in time for the holiday season. The brand recently upgraded the Classic Patty Melt recipe, which includes a 3-ounce burger patty, caramelized onions and melted American cheese served on buttery, toasted bread, ensuring consistency and craveable flavor across the lineup.

The expanded Patty Melt lineup features three new options: the Chipotle Patty Melt and Chipotle Bacon & Egg Patty Melt – both made with Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise and jalapeños for a flavorful kick – and the Bacon & Egg Patty Melt. While the bacon-and-egg options include popular breakfast ingredients, guests can enjoy them any time of day.

The new Patty Melts arrive alongside the return of Krystal’s Holiday Steamer Boxes, featuring the brand’s signature stuffing recipe, which has become a seasonal tradition.

The rollout also builds on the recent launch of Club Krystal Rewards , the brand’s loyalty program. Members earn points on every purchase, including Patty Melts and Steamer Boxes, to redeem for free food and special offers.

MENU LINEUP:

Classic Patty Melt – $5.79 | Combo – $9.79

NEW Chipotle Patty Melt – $6.79 | Combo – $10.79

NEW Bacon & Egg Patty Melt – $6.99 | Combo – $10.99 (available all day)

NEW Chipotle Bacon & Egg Patty Melt – $7.29 | Combo – $11.29 (available all day)

*pricing varies by location

WHEN:

Available November 3, 2025 – January 11, 2026

WHERE:

Participating Krystal locations nationwide.

